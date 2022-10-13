Mahesh Babu not ready to compromise on the Script

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are all excited when they heard the news that their favorite actor will work with Trivikram. There are a lot of speculations about the project right from day one. Mahesh Babu was not convinced with the final script and Trivikram took his time to rework on the script. The first schedule of the film was concluded recently and a high-voltage action episode was canned. There are talks that Mahesh is not completely convinced about the draft even after the final narration of Trivikram. He kick-started the shoot as it was an action episode shot in the first schedule. He asked Trivikram to rework on some of the sequences. Trivikram wanted enough time to work on these episodes again.

Mahesh is now flying for a foreign holiday utilizing this break. The top actor is not in a mood to compromise on the script. Trivikram will narrate the script with changes after Mahesh returns back to the country. Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away recently and all the rituals are completed recently. He also completed shooting for a commercial. Mahesh will spend time with his family in a foreign destination while Trivikram will complete the work on the script. The next schedule of the film will start in November if things fall in the right place.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film will release in summer 2023.