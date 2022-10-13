Megastar about returning back Acharya Remuneration

Megastar Chiranjeevi interacted with the media on the success of his recent offering God Father. During his media interaction, Chiranjeevi revealed about the failure of Acharya and returning back the remuneration. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan returned back 80 percent of the remuneration back to the producer of Acharya. During his recent interactions, Chiranjeevi admitted that he followed Koratala Siva and his script without making himself a part of the failure of Acharya.

The film’s producer NV Prasad revealed that God Father is a safe project for them and they released the film on their own. God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and the film has Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satyadev playing other important roles. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films produced God Father jointly. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Waltair Veerayya in the direction of Bobby and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2023 release.