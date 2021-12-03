AP Govt’s advisor acts pricey when needed most

Is the appointment of Chandrasekhara Reddy as the AP Government’s advisor on employee-related affairs turning out to be a wrong step? Where is Chandrasekhara Reddy at a time when the employees are on a warpath and have announced an agitation? Why is he not trying to douse the fires among the AP Government employees and act as a via media between the employees and the government?

Sources say that Chandrsekhara Reddy, who has been given a two-year term as the government advisor, is unhappy at not being provided with the protocol facilities. Hence, he is said to have instigated the employees union to go on a strike. The employees have announced a month-long protest programme and have given a strike notice to the Chief Secretary over PRC and other issues. But, Chandrasekhara Reddy is nowhere to be seen. He is busy in Kadapa and has made no effort whatsoever in pacifying the employees.

Also, several employees’ union leaders are not happy over Chandrasekhara Reddy getting the post. In fact, AP employees JAC chairperson Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, AP NGO president Bandi Srnivasa Rao, secretarial employees union leader Venkatrami Reddy and others are unhappy over Chandrasekhara Reddy’s appointment as the CM’s advisor.

Sources say that the YSRCP government is now feeling that Chandrasekhara Reddy is trying to blackmail the government by playing truant. It feels that Chandrasekhara Reddy on one hand is inciting the employees to go on warpath and on the other is unavailable to the government. Let’s wait and see how things unfold on this front and see what Jagan will do to contain the truant advisor.