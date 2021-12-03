Tragedy strikes Devineni Uma as father Srimannarayana passes away

Tragedy struck senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao when his father Devineni Srimannayaraya passed away due to cardiac stroke on Thursday evening. Srimannarayana was rushed to Ramesh Hospital in Vijayawada, but the doctors could not revive him. He was 88. A pall of gloom descended on the Devineni household as the tragic news petered in.

Srimannarayana, locally popular as Chinni, was from Neppalli in Kankipadu mandal. Later, he shifted to Kanchikacharla. Though he was not directly involved in politics, he did campaign on several occasions for both his sons Deveineni Venkata Ramana and Devineni Uma. His elder son Venkataramana died in a train mishap. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Several TDP leaders rushed to Ramesh Hospital to offer condolences. Devineni Nehru’s wife Lakshmi, TDP corporator Devineni Aparna, Devineni Chandu and Vinay offered floral tributes at the hospital. Several leaders from all parties consoled Devineni Uma. They said Srimannarayana passing away was a great loss.

His last rites would be held on Friday at Kanchikacherla. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and several key TDP leaders are expected to call on Devineni Uma at Kanchikacharla.