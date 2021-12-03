Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections – Highest for NBK

Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections

Akhanda has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 14.60 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a NBK film beating GautamiPutra Satakarni (which collected 9.76 Cr) by a margin. The film got affected by 4 shows restrictions in Costal andhra else the numbers would have been a bit higher. The film needs to collect 49 Cr in the Telugu States for a breakeven.

Below are the area wise Day1 Shares

AreaFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded3.25Cr12Cr
UA1.39Cr
Guntur1.87Cr
East1.05Cr
West0.96Cr
Krishna0.81Cr
Nellore0.93Cr
Andhra 25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 4.50 Cr
OS 2.50 Cr
Worldwide 56 Cr

