Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections – Highest for NBK

Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections

Akhanda has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 14.60 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a NBK film beating GautamiPutra Satakarni (which collected 9.76 Cr) by a margin. The film got affected by 4 shows restrictions in Costal andhra else the numbers would have been a bit higher. The film needs to collect 49 Cr in the Telugu States for a breakeven.

Below are the area wise Day1 Shares

Area First Day Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 4.37Cr 12Cr Ceeded 3.25Cr 12Cr UA 1.39Cr Guntur 1.87Cr East 1.05Cr West 0.96Cr Krishna 0.81Cr Nellore 0.93Cr Andhra 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 14.63Cr 49 Cr ROI 4.50 Cr OS 2.50 Cr Worldwide 56 Cr