Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections – Highest for NBK

Akhanda Day1 AP/TS Collections
Akhanda has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 14.60 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a NBK film beating GautamiPutra Satakarni (which collected 9.76 Cr) by a margin. The film got affected by 4 shows restrictions in Costal andhra else the numbers would have been a bit higher. The film needs to collect 49 Cr in the Telugu States for a breakeven.
Below are the area wise Day1 Shares
|Area
|First Day Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|4.37Cr
|12Cr
|Ceeded
|3.25Cr
|12Cr
|UA
|1.39Cr
|Guntur
|1.87Cr
|East
|1.05Cr
|West
|0.96Cr
|Krishna
|0.81Cr
|Nellore
|0.93Cr
|Andhra
|25 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|14.63Cr
|49 Cr
|ROI
|4.50 Cr
|OS
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|56 Cr