Thaman flooded with compliments from Twitter

Tollywood’s music composer Thaman raced to the top and he has been delivering his best work for every project he takes up. Right from the songs to the background score, Thaman’s work is appreciated. Thaman is very active on twitter and he takes up the requests from fans. Thaman composed the music for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent offering Akhanda and his work is receiving a top-class response. The background score composed by Thaman took the film to the next level. He is flooded with compliments and Nandamuri fans have lauded his efforts.

Thaman is showered with compliments on Twitter where he is quite active on a regular basis. The top composer spent time going through the compliments of Nandamuri fans. He also responded to some of them and he is left on cloud nine for the response. Thaman has a heap of films lined up and the young composer is working round the clock to complete his commitments. Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and the film has Balakrishna playing the roles of Akhanda and Murali Krishna in this mass entertainer.