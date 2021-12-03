Bigg boss 5: Four contestants in ticket to Finale race

Ticket to Finale task continues in the Bigg boss house. The task was supposed to be ended by Thursday extended for one more day. After the tasks, still 4 contestants are in the race. Details as follows.

As part of ticket to Finale, Bigg boss has been giving a series of tasks to the housemates. Endurance task has damaged health condition of the housemates, especially of Sreeram and Siri. After that there was a Focus task in which the housemates have to count 29 minutes in their mind and whoever comes closest will be the winner. Manas won this task.

Skill task:

Later there was Skill task. In this task, housemates have to play a small game. There will be a slope in the garden and housemates have to pour water on it continuously until the balls that are placed in the jar below the slope come up through the holes placed on slope. Sreeram and Siri were hurt in the endurance task and so Sunny and Shanmukh played on their behalf. Overall, Sunny won this task after playing the tie breaker task with Shanmukh.

Finally, Manas, Sunny, Siri and Sreeram are in the race and one of these 4 will win the ticket to Finale in the next episode. We need to wait and see who will be the winner of this task.