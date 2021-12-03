Samantha’s dance moves to offer a treat for masses

After parting ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya, top actress Samantha turned a signing spree and she has her dairy full for the year 2022. In a surprise, the actress signed her first-ever item number and the song’s shoot is happening in Hyderabad. As per the update, the song will present Samantha in a glamorous avatar and her sizzling dance moves are the highlight of the song. Both Allu Arjun and Samantha took up practice sessions for a week before the shoot commenced.

Top Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya composed the dance moves and the song is canned in a special set. On the whole, the item number is a special attraction for Pushpa and Samantha offers a perfect treat for masses with her dance moves showing off her other side. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is announced for December 17th release and the trailer of the film will be out on December 6th. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady.