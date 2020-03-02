AP High Court summons DGP for second time

Hearing was taken up in AP High Court today on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu under section 151 in Vizag. The HC ordered DGP Gowtham Sawang to personally appear before it on March 12. The DGP is asked to explain why section 151 was given to Naidu in violation of the permission already given to his Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

The advocate general tried to give explanation but the court summoned the DGP to come and personally clarify how Naidu could be arrested under the specified section. This is the second time that the HC summoned the DGP.

The Naidu Vizag arrest became controversial as the police remained silent spectators while the YCP leaders threw eggs, tomattos and chappals on Naidu convoy. The court took serious note of how the security of an NSG protectee was being compromised.