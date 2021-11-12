AP High Court’s serious comments on Jagan’s ‘police raj’!

Opposition parties and civil society organisations in Andhra Pradesh have long been complaining that YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is using ‘police force’ to stifle the voice of public and opposition parties and to harass his political opponents.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s serious observations on ‘police raj’ under YSRSP regime indicate that the concerns raised by opposition parties and civil society organisations were correct.

The High Court on Thursday said that the notices issued by Palamaneru DSP to opposition parties directing them to take prior permission from police department to campaign in elections for Kuppam municipality reflects the sad state of affairs at present in Andhra Pradesh.

Kuppam is the home constituency of TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan government went all out to defeat TDP in Kuppam municipal elections.

It deployed thousands of YSRCP leaders and cadre in Kuppam who virtually laid siege to Kuppam and not allowing opposition parties to campaign and even to file nominations.

Palamaneru DSP has warned opposition parties that if they campaign in Kuppam with prior permission from the police department, he will initiate stringent action against them under the Indian Police Act.

The High Court wondered even the State Election Commission cannot issue such notices and shocked at the notices issued by the DSP.

The High Court also wondered whether the DSP may issue notices asking opposition parties to take prior permission from police department even to file nominations.

The court stayed the notices issued by DSP and allowed TDP leaders to campaign in Kuppam municipality.

It directed Chittoor SP to take an explanation for DSP on such notices and submit a report to the High Court.

The court adjourned the case to Monday.