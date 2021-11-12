Harish Rao is incharge of the most jinxed ministry

What is the most jinxed ministry in Telangana? No marks for guessing. The health ministry in the Telangana Government is turning out to be a jinxed ministry. In the last seven years of the TRS rule, this ministry saw two sackings and two replacements. The people taking charge of this ministry are either sent packing or replaced.

In the early days of TRS 1.0, Tatikonda Rajaiah, a medical professional himself, was the health minister. Within a few months, he got embroiled in unseemly controversies. Some unsavoury phone call leaks have led to his sacking within just eight months. His exit was unceremonious and Rajaiah could never recover from this fall from grace.

After Rajaiah, Jadcharla MLA Laxma Reddy was made the health minister. He was the health minister till 2018. Though he was re-elected in the 2018 elections, KCR did not give him any ministry. He is now left in the lurch. Then it was the turn of Eatala Rajender. His term was marked by Covid scare. Though he worked hard, the situation went out of hand. But meanwhile, differences grew between Eatala and KCR and this lead to KCR’s removal from the cabinet.

Then KCR himself handled the health ministry for some time. Excepting for a couple of review meetings, he did nothing. His nephew Harish Rao himself was handling the ministry. Now this has been formalised and Harish has been given the additional charge of the health ministry. Amid rumours that Harish could be the next target of KCR after Eatala Rajender, his taking over the health ministry has become the talk of the town. Will he go the Rajaiah way or Eatala way or Laxma Reddy way?