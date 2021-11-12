Kodumuru turns a battlefield as YSRCP men attack cop

Though the YSRCP has turned out to be an unstoppable juggernaut elsewhere, it has been limping and floundering in one constituency in Rayalaseema. In Kodumuru assembly constituency, it has conceded considerable ground to the TDP. In the local body elections too, the TDP performance was a shade better.

The reason? The intense group fight within the YSRCP. The YSRCP is a deeply divided house in Kodumuru constituency of Kurnool district. In Kodumuru, sitting MLA Dr Sudhakar and constituency incharge Harshavardhan Reddy are not getting along well. Both the leaders are trying to undercut each other. The differences have only intensified on the issues such as illicit liquor, illegal sand quarying and even monthly vasools for the cops.

The situation has come to such a pass that that two factions clashed bitterly on the occasion of the yatra organised to mark the completion of four years of YS Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The yatra was organised by the MLA and the rival group created a ruckus over it. Meanwhile, some supporters of the MLA, suspected to be involved in illicit liquor cases, were arrested by the local police. The MLA went with his supporters and forcibly released the arrested persons. In another incident, some followers of the MLA were allegedly collecting vasools in the name of the police. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked the cops, including the SI.

Curiously, the party leadership has not tried to curb the intense factionism. Despite the clashes, the leadership has done nothing to stop them. Though these things are tarnishing the party’s image in Kodumuru, no concrete steps are being taken to set the house in order.