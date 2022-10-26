AP keeps 1.10 lakh TIDCO houses ready for distribution

The AP government had kept 1,10,672 TIDCO houses ready for distribution to the beneficiaries in the state. These houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries in December this year, said the officials.

The officials told chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday that they have already given 40,576 houses already. The government had spent Rs 5,005 crore on housing in the state, besides providing basic infrastructure in the TIDCO houses. They have also told the chief minister that another 1,10,968 TIDCO houses would be ready for handing over to the beneficiaries by March 2023.

The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials of the housing department at his camp office on Wednesday. He told the officials to ensure that basic infrastructure of roads, drains, drinking water and electricity are provided in the areas where TIDCO houses were handed over to the beneficiaries.

The chief minister also cautioned them against neglecting the maintenance of these housing areas as such neglect would turn them into slums in future.

Extending a helping hand to the welfare associations in adopting best maintenance methods, TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations, he instructed the housing department officials.

The officials told the chief minister that basic infrastructure is being provided in all TIDCO and other housing areas including Jagananna Colonies. The mechanism to maintain these areas is also being arranged, the officials said.

The officials further explained that residents’ welfare associations are being formed in colonies where there are more than 1000 housing units. Awareness is being created among the welfare associations on proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and streetlights.

While the department has been paying special attention towards the construction of the houses sanctioned in Visakhapatnam, works related to basic infrastructure facilities such as electrification are also being expedited in colonies already constructed.