Why not Tekkali, Jagan asks party cadre

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Wednesday with the party leaders and the cadre from Tekkali Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district. The constituency is now represented by TDP state unit president K Atchennaidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the cadre that the party had won 119 village panchayats against 136 last year. Similarly, the party had also won 74 MPTCs against 78 and all 4 ZPTCs in the Tekkali Assembly constituency area.

He further said that the government had given welfare schemes to 80 per cent of the families in the constituency. He wanted to know why not the party won the Tekkali Assembly constituency in the next elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also told them that the party is winning the Kuppam Assembly constituency in the next election and wanted the cadre to work hard to wrest the Tekkali Assembly constituency. He wanted them to be with the people for the next 18 months and see that they get the support from the people.

“We are working with the target of winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the 2024 general elections. We have won the local bodies and have done good work for every family. What is required to win the Assembly elections is to keep in constant touch with the people,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party leaders and the cadre.

Former Union minister and the party leader Killi Kruparani, MLC Duvvada Srinivas and other leaders were present at the meeting.