AP local polls postponed due to Corona effect

The AP State Election Commission has postponed the local body elections in the state on account of the Corona virus threat. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has announced this. The decision is taken in view of the Central government declaration that the COVID-19 threat is a national calamity.

The local polls will now be held after six weeks. However, the election code of conduct will continue to be in force. A health emergency like situation is prevailing in the country following continuous reports of corona positive cases. In Nellore district, already two positive cases are reported.

Ramesh Kumar said that the decision to postpone polls was taken at a high level review meeting. The elections will be held only after the virus threat subsided completely.