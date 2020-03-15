Pic Talk: Rakul Preet wows in Casuals

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh has enough work and she is currently focused on her upcoming Hindi projects. The actress is a fitness freak and she loves to hang on in casuals during her public appearances or during breaks. Rakul Preet has been spotted in a denim shot and a pick t-shirt during her recent outing. She looked uber cool and had all smiles on her face when she was clicked. Rakul Preet is yet to sign her next Telugu project after a series of flops.





