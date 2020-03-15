Prabhas is my 3 AM Friend says Anushka

Top actress Anushka completed 15 years of her film career and she is busy promoting her next film Nishabdham. The actress has been in news for her linkups and her weightloss. After the release of Size Zero, Anushka hurt her back and she could not get back to shape. She is quite choosy now and is picking up interesting films. She was initially hurt about the linkups and the rumors, but she later moved on.

Responding about her equation with Prabhas, Anushka said “I know Prabhas from the past 15 years. He is one of my 3 AM friends and we share a great bonding. We are linked up frequently as both of us are not married and we have a great onscreen chemistry”. Anushka also said that Rajamouli, Rana, Nani, Prashanti and Supriya are her closest buddies and she loves hanging with them. Anushka calls herself an emotional person and the one who is quite shy off screen.