RK biting comment on Jagan 30 years goal?

The ruling YCP has completely shaken the morale in TDP districts leaders in local polls war. CM Jagan Reddy has showed and proved how he is going to keep a tight grip on voters with muscle and police power. Nobody has doubts that Jagan would further follow the same approach with more strategies in general elections which are over four years away. What more, there are also no doubts that YCP leaders’ dreams of 30-year Jagan rule may be a reality if this is how elections would be held. Andhra Jyothi Radha Krishna passed sarcastic and bitter comments on this situation. He says that let Jagan rule for three decades as per their wishes, but what matters is whether YSR son is winning the hearts of people or not.

In a more biting comment, Radha Krishna tells Jagan that it is better to live for a few months like a Swan than to live forever like a Crow. In his latest Kothapaludu column, RK also turned to philosophy saying Jagan should aim at running a pro-people rule rather than to stay in power solely. It would not get people’s blessings if Jagan perpertuates his rule in an oppressive way. Ultimately, people’s approval is the real test to a ruler but not election victories. Helplessness obviously is bothering Jagan rivals these days.