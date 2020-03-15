Chiranjeevi calls off Acharya shoot

The coronavirus is having a deadly impact across the globe. Telangana government called up to shut down schools, colleges, theatres and shopping malls with immediate effect to prevent the fast spread of coronavirus. Soon after this, Megastar Chiranjeevi called off the shoot of his next film Acharya. The film’s shoot is kept on hold till March 31st. Megastar asked the film’s director Koratala Siva and the top director supported Chiranjeevi.

Speaking on this, Chiranjeevi said that they are concerned about the health of thousands of crew members who work for the film. Respecting the decision of KCR, they decided to put the shoot on hold. He even urged the other Tollywood filmmakers to consider this and put the shoots on hold. Acharya is slated for August 14th release.