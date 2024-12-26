AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has strongly criticized former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for calling protests against electricity charges. The minister points out that Jagan himself recommended these price increases before leaving office, calling it an unprecedented and strange move.

The minister expressed shock that instead of people protesting in front of YS Jagan’s house for the power burden he imposed, Jagan is calling for protests at collectorates. He emphasized that YS Jagan cannot continue to deceive people as he did before coming to power.

Questioning YS Jagan’s credibility, Minister Gottipati highlighted that it was Jagan who recommended power tariff hikes to the ERC (Electricity Regulatory Commission) before stepping down. When this matter was discussed in the council, YSRCP MLCs walked out instead of facing the discussion about power charges.

The AP minister further explained that while the Telugu Desam Party left the state with a power surplus in 2019, Jagan’s administration damaged the power sector significantly. He accused Jagan of canceling existing power purchase agreements and driving away industrial investors. Additionally, the government reportedly bought expensive power from private companies to benefit his supporters.

Minister Gottipati concluded that the True-up charges burden on people is entirely due to YS Jagan’s policies. He stated that the decisions made during Jagan’s term as Chief Minister have now become a curse for the public to bear.