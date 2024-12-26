x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has strongly criticized former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for calling protests against electricity charges. The minister points out that Jagan himself recommended these price increases before leaving office, calling it an unprecedented and strange move.

The minister expressed shock that instead of people protesting in front of YS Jagan’s house for the power burden he imposed, Jagan is calling for protests at collectorates. He emphasized that YS Jagan cannot continue to deceive people as he did before coming to power.

Questioning YS Jagan’s credibility, Minister Gottipati highlighted that it was Jagan who recommended power tariff hikes to the ERC (Electricity Regulatory Commission) before stepping down. When this matter was discussed in the council, YSRCP MLCs walked out instead of facing the discussion about power charges.

The AP minister further explained that while the Telugu Desam Party left the state with a power surplus in 2019, Jagan’s administration damaged the power sector significantly. He accused Jagan of canceling existing power purchase agreements and driving away industrial investors. Additionally, the government reportedly bought expensive power from private companies to benefit his supporters.

Minister Gottipati concluded that the True-up charges burden on people is entirely due to YS Jagan’s policies. He stated that the decisions made during Jagan’s term as Chief Minister have now become a curse for the public to bear.

Previous Congress continues its blunders
else

TRENDING

image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Latest

image
AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Most Read

image
AP Minister Gottipati Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Congress continues its blunders
image
MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao shows guts

Related Articles

Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary