TDP young leader miffed with Purandeswari

TDP young leader Chintakayala Vijay is clearly miffed with AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. The reason for his disappointment with senior woman leader is, inclusion of Adari Anand in BJP.

Vishaka Dairy Chairman Adari Anand, who played a key role in YRSCP, bid adieu to it after the humiliating defeat. He lost from Vizag West seat as TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance swept the polls. Since the loss, Adari Anand has been maintaining a low profile.

After quitting YSRCP, Adari Anand reportedly made efforts to join TDP and Janasena. But both the parties did not welcome him. The reason is, Chandrababu Naidu Government has already launched a probe on the massive irregularities in Vishaka Dairy during YSRCP tenure and these parties did not want Anand, the main player behind these irregularities to shift loyalties, as it might send wrong signals to public.

But brushing aside the concerns shown by TDP and Janasena, BJP welcomed Adari Anand into its fold. This has led to the discontent among local TDP cadres.

“How can Purandeswari welcome Adari Anand who has worked against the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance into BJP? She did not even check with us once. How will she feel, if we include politicians who worked against her into TDP?” questioned Chintakayala Vijay, expressing his disappointment openly.

It is believed that Vijay’s father Chintakayala Ayyanapatrudu, Speaker and senior leader of TDP, played a key role in launching a probe on the irregularities in Vishaka Dairy probe. The senior leader is said to be making moves to make his son Vijay chairman of Vishaka Dairy.

As inclusion of Adari Anand in BJP, which is part of ruling alliance, may spoil Chintakayala family’s plans, Vijay seems to be clearly disappointed with AP BJP top brass.