Home > Politics

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s Economic Reformer and Former Prime Minister, Passes Away at 92

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s Economic Reformer and Former Prime Minister, Passes Away at 92

India’s first Sikh Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at age 92 on December 26. He was under medical care at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Political Career

Dr. Manmohan Singh recently ended his 33-year service in the Rajya Sabha in April 2024. His journey in India’s upper house of parliament began in October 1991, shortly after he became Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Early Life and Career

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab before India’s partition, Dr. Singh built an impressive career in economics and public service. He served as India’s Chief Economic Advisor in 1972 and later led the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Governor from 1982 to 1985.

Economic Leadership

Under his leadership as Prime Minister, India saw remarkable growth. The country’s economy grew by 8-9% yearly, reaching its highest point of 10.03% in 2010-11. His earlier role as Finance Minister in the 1990s brought major changes to India’s economy, making it more open to global business.

Infrastructure Growth

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s government made roads and highways better through the Golden Quadrilateral project. This massive road network connected India’s major cities, making travel and transport easier across the country.

Important Laws and Rights

His time as Prime Minister saw several important laws being passed. The Right to Information Act helped make government work more open to the public. The National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) created jobs for rural workers. The Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act brought new business opportunities to different parts of India.

International Relations

One of his biggest achievements was the nuclear deal with the United States. This agreement helped India get nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and improved relations with America.

Economic Reform Legacy

As Finance Minister in the 1990s, under PM P.V. Narasimha Roa leadership, Dr. Manmohan Singh changed India’s economy in major ways. He made the rupee’s value more market based, reduced taxes, and welcomed foreign companies to invest in India. These changes helped make India’s economy more modern and globally connected.

Known for his quiet leadership style and deep knowledge of economics, Dr. Manmohan Singh led India through important changes that shaped the country’s growth story. His work as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister helped transform India into a major global economy.

