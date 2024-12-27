x
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Big push needed for Daaku Maharaaj

Published on December 27, 2024 by nymisha

Big push needed for Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj is the next film of Nandamuri Balakrishna and the film is slated for Sankranthi release. The teaser looked promising but the songs could not make the needed noise. The expectations are big on the film and all eyes are focused on the upcoming content to be released. The trailer plays a crucial role for sure. The film’s director Bobby Kolli and producer S Naga Vamsi are extremely confident on the film. Daaku Maharaaj should get the big push in the next few days to open on a strong note and make big money.

The film will have stiff competition for sure during the Sankranthi season. Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam are releasing during the same season. Daaku Maharaaj is said to be a mass entertainer. Balakrishna will be presented in two different shades. Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Sraddha Srinath and Chandini Chowdary will be seen in other important roles. Thaman scores the music and the trailer of the film will be out on January 2nd. Three big events are planned for Daaku Maharaaj in the USA, Hyderabad and AP.

