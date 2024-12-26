Congress continues its blunders

There is a saying in Indian politics that Congress is its own enemy. Grand old party has proved this once again in the CWC meeting being held at Belagavi.

In the hoardings and publicity material prepared for CWC meeting, the organizers have displayed a distorted India map. BJP was the first to spot the mistake and rake up the issue.

Karnataka BJP unit fired on Congress for showing utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty and displaying a distorted map which shows parts of Kashmir as part of Pakistan. BJP alleged that, Congress has done this as part of vote bank appeasement politics.

In the map displayed during CWC meeting publicity material, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin region were not shown as part of India.

As the news became viral, Congress leaders tried to downplay it as an oversight mistake. But BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi trashed Congress’s explanation hinting that it was intentionally done as part of appeasement politics. He pointed out that grand old party has done same act in the past.

With the row erupting over distorted India map, key CWC meeting held in Belagavi, to commemorate the 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as Congress president, hit headlines for wrong reasons.