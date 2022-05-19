AP ZP schools students surprise CM, CS

A handful of students from Zilla Parishad school from Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. They interacted with chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and education special chief secretary Buditi Rajasekhar at the Chief Minister’s camp office on Thursday.

The students have been learning the English language for the past one year and have almost become masters. They spoke fluently and flawlessly. They were fearless and confident in their presentation during their interaction with the chief minister.

Coming from the SP school at Bendapudi village, the students, Myra, Karishma, Anudeep, among others, interacted with the chief minister thanking him for introducing English medium in the government schools. They also thanked the chief minister for developing the government schools under Nadu-Nedu.

School teacher, Prasad, took it as a challenge to teach English to the students. He taught them to speak fluently and with American slang, without fear or hesitation. They did not require any prompting. Neither they looked as if they were parroted.

He started the English Speakers’ Club in the school and drew a couple of students to start learning the language. Soon, the number increased and today every student in the school would love to learn the language.

“There is an influence of native language and hence the accent and pronunciation is different. Once I started the Speakers club, many students now have started to pick up the accent and prefer speaking in English rather than their mother tongue,” Prasad said.

The chief minister congratulated the students and the teacher for throwing a challenge to the world that they can speak fluent English. He also thanked them for utilising his dream project of giving quality education to the students in the government schools.