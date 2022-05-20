When Harish Shankar rejected Two Remakes

Harish Shankar delivered a blockbuster with Gabbar Singh and the film kept an end to the failure streak of Pawan Kalyan. Gabbar Singh was a remake and the film completed a decade recently. Harish Shankar is teaming up with Pawan Kalyan again and the film is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The shoot commences during the second half of this year once Pawan is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

During a recent conversation, Harish Shankar revealed that he was offered to direct two remakes with Pawan Kalyan and he had a big no. Harish Shankar wanted to direct a straight film this time and he penned a powerful script considering the top actor. Pawan will be essaying the role of a lecturer in this mass entertainer. The talented writer and director is giving final touches for the script currently. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music and background score.