Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Apple Fires 185 Telugu Speaking Employees Over Fraud in Donation Scheme

Published on January 7, 2025 by nymisha

Apple Fires 185 Telugu Speaking Employees Over Fraud in Donation Scheme

Apple

In a shocking incident, Apple has dismissed around 185 employees, mostly Telugu-speaking, from its Bay Area offices after discovering a fraud in its Matching Grants program. This program is part of Apple’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, where the company matches employee donations to non-profit organizations.

What Happened?

Employees donated money to certain Telugu associations, and Apple matched these donations. However, instead of using the funds for charity, the associations allegedly sent the money back to the employees. This misuse allowed employees to illegally profit from Apple’s CSR program.

How Was the Fraud Detected?

Apple’s Finance Department noticed unusual financial activities and launched an investigation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was also informed. After a thorough probe, the IRS confirmed the fraud, which involved breaking CSR rules for personal gain.

Consequences for Employees

The affected employees were given a choice: resign or face termination. Most were fired for their involvement in the scheme. The employees ranged from senior managers to entry-level workers.

Impact and Concerns

This incident has raised serious questions about the integrity of some Telugu associations in the USA. It has also damaged the trust in Apple’s CSR programs, which are meant to support genuine charitable causes.

What is Apple’s Matching Grants Program?

The program encourages employees to donate to eligible non-profits by matching their contributions. It aims to promote social good but was misused in this case.

