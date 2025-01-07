x
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon's 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Politics

Owaisi dump KCR for Revanth Reddy

Published on January 7, 2025

Owaisi dump KCR for Revanth Reddy

AIMIM leaders Owaisi’s are getting close to ruling Congress and trying their best to impress CM Revanth Reddy. The Owaisi Brothers who are known for courting ruling party, have been making it clear with their speeches and gestures, that they are now on the side of Congress party, which they had vehemently opposed during KCR’s rule.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has heaped praise on CM Revanth Reddy during the launch of Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover event held at Bahadarpura. He has announced in unequivocal terms that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will support Congress Government in all its efforts.

Asaduddin Owaisi admired CM Revanth Reddy for brinigng Metro Rail to Old City. He sang peans to Revanth Reddy, saying that he has rose to become CM from grassroots with hardwork.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi had praised even KCR similarly when BRS was in power. He vehemently took on Congress during BRS rule.

The speech of Asaduddin Owaisi to impress CM Revanth Reddy and get close to Congress might surprise Telangana people, wondering how he can change sides so easily. But seasoned political observers who are familiar with AIMIM top leadership see nothing new in it.

AIMIM leaders have always sailed with ruling parties, either overtly or covertly, irrespective of ideology. The ferocious fighthers image of Owaisi Brothers is just for public consumption, and they can survive only if they have the blessings of ruling party is a bitter truth. As a result, MIM has distanced away from Opposition BRS and sided with ruling Congress now.

The speeches of Akbarudduin Owaisi in the last session of Assembly, also point to the fact that AIMIM has shifted loyalties from BRS to Congres.

When Congress Govt presented ‘Bhu Bharati’ Bill in Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi openly criticised KCR’s family, saying how Dharani was brought in to help just one family. Ironically KCR had supported Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbarudduin Owaisi wholeheartedly during BRS rule and helped them in all possible ways. But Owasis took no time to dump KCR for Revanth Reddy.

While most of the politicians shift loyalties to stay in power, the elan with which Owaisi Brothers do it is really surprising.

