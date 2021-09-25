AP’s top official goes on “official tour” to Delhi whenever there’s a holiday!!

Questions are now being raised about the frequent Delhi tours of a senior IAS officer considered to be the alter ego of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. If highly placed sources are to be believed, he has been going to Delhi every weekend to be with his family. To facilitate this, the officialdom is showing this as an official tour Thus the government treasury bears the whole expenditure of his tour

The official, considered very close to the CM, leaves for Delhi every Friday evening. While Saturday and Sunday are holidays in Delhi, what official work he does is a big question mark. But, we do know that his wife is an official working in Delhi. While there is nothing wrong in visiting one’s wife, what is rankling many people is that these tours are being portrayed as official.

In fact, most government officials, from top bosses to junior assistants in AP government, still have their families in Hyderabad for various reasons. So, using the five-day week facility, most of them go to Hyderabad by Friday night and spend the weekends with their families. But none used the kind of facility that this official uses. The General Administration Department has confirmed in an RTI reply that the official in question goes to Delhi in an official capacity every week and that his expenses are borne by the AP Government.

Even while in Amaravati, this top boss is said to enjoy A + facilities in the state guesthouse. What he does on Saturdays and Sundays when the offices in Delhi too are on a holiday is a big question mark. This profligacy for a cash-strapped state is going on unabated. Who will look into it?