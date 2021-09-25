Love Story emerges as the biggest opener of the Country

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi tested their luck with Love Story and the film released yesterday and it opened with a bang. This Sekhar Kammula directorial opened with packed houses and brought new hopes for Telugu filmmakers. After the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Love Story is the biggest ever opener in the country. In USA too, the film performed well and reported huge numbers. Love Story crossed half-million mark through the premieres and the first day numbers in USA.

The film is well received by the youth and family crowds. Love Story is expected to have a super-strong weekend at the Tollywood box-office. The theatrical rights of the film are picked up for Rs 35 crores and the film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. The performances of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi received exceptional response from the audience.