AR Rahman’s Live Concert turns Traumatic

Legendary music composer AR Rahman performed live last night in Chennai’s Adityaram Palace and the concert was named Marakuma Nenjam. Rahman’s fans purchased the tickets for huge prices and they are left depressed because of the poor arrangements. The organizers (ACTC Events) along with AR Rahman are slammed. There was a stampede as the organizers oversold the tickets than the occupancy. There are reports that some of the women were molested during the stampede.

Even after having valid tickets, some of the people could not enter the venue and they had to return back home. Some of the fans took Twitter to call this concert the worst in history. Several people got injured because of the stampede. Some of the fans questioned Rahman if his team had a basic background check about the event and the organizers. Some of the frustrated fans called the event a scam while some of them called it a traumatic event. AR Rahman is yet to respond about the incident.