Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu: Day 7 – The First Eviction

Bigg Boss day 7 started with an emotional moment. In a heartwarming moment, Sandeep, the winner of the coveted Power Astra, became emotional as he announced that he would dedicate his victory to his son. This win in the Bigg Boss house held special significance for him. However, host Nagarjuna playfully challenged Sandeep by suggesting he could forgo all the benefits of Power Astra, including the coveted 5 weeks of immunity, as a gesture of his dedication. Sandeep, overwhelmed with emotions, agreed. But it turned out to be a jest from Nagarjuna’s side, much to everyone’s amusement.

Cherishable and Forgettable Moments in the house:

As Sunday arrived, so did the fun and games in the Bigg Boss house. The blindfold game not only entertained the housemates but also the audience. After the game, Nagarjuna asked each contestant to share two incidents from their time in the house – one they would cherish and one they’d rather forget.

Nagarjuna asked the housemates to share one cherishable and one forgettable incident in the house. Rathika appreciated Shivaji’s comforting moments but wished to forget her argument with Sandeep. Shivaji had a positive connection with Prashant but negative feelings toward Amar. Prashant cherished his bond with Shivaji but wanted to forget his argument with Shakeela. Shakeela gave Kiran a positive vibe but Prince received a negative one, and he aimed to forget his clash with Shubhasree. Kiran valued her connection with Shakeela but wished to forget the body-shaming incident involving Prince. Sandeep found solace in Shakeela’s support but hoped to erase his clash with Prince. Teja wished to erase a frightening incident while appreciating his positive interactions with Shobha. Shobha cherished a kind gesture from Teja but hoped to forget her disagreement with Gowtham.

Kiran Rathod’s Eviction:

Out of the nominated contestants, Shobha was the first to be saved, followed by Rathika. This left Kiran and Prince as the final two, battling for their spot in the house. In a tense moment, Nagarjuna announced Kiran’s eviction, while Prince secured his place. Kiran, known for her dignified and friendly demeanor with the housemates, bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house. Her eviction drew tears from Shakeela, who was visibly emotional.

Before departing, Nagarjuna tasked Kiran with offering her insights on the housemates. She described Prince, Shakeela, Shubhasree, and Shivaji as straightforward and sweet, while labeling Prashant, Shobha, Rathika, and Teja as ‘Ulta’ candidates, indicating that they might come across as arrogant or selfish at times.

Day 7 of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu brought emotions, fun, and the first eviction of the season, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the upcoming twists and turns in the show.