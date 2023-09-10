Ultimately truth will prevail, says Dhulipala

Despite the ruling dispensations getting obsessed with power by misusing their authority, ultimately truth will prevail, said the former MLA and senior TDP leader, Dhulipala Narendra, on Sunday.

Talking to media persons after the TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is remanded in custody, Dhulipala Narendra felt that if the ruler is highly corrupt, persons who have ethics and follow morals are imprisoned. Why Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not facing the CBI, ED and other cases, Dhulipala asked advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Why Jagan escaping from attending these cases by simply filing false chargesheets, the TDP leader asked and said that though the ruling party leaders may get obsessed with power but ultimately truth will prevail. The party will continue its legal battle under the leadership of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh and thoroughly expose the conspiracies being hatched against Chandrababu, the former MLA said.

Narendra strongly believed that Chandrababu, who always strives for the progress of the Telugus, will ultimately win the battle. He felt that Sunday is a dark day in the history of Andhra Pradesh as the rulers succeeded in taking political revenge by spreading untruths.

“No doubt, we have placed our arguments perfectly, but our appeal is rejected due to some technical

reasons,” Dhulipala felt and said that the party will approach the higher courts for justice.

Maintaining that it is really unfortunate that Chandrababu, who has an unblemished political career is sent to jail by a person who looted Rs 43,000 cr and was behind the bars for 16 months, he appealed to the democratic forces to ponder over this.

Narendra made it clear that the TDP’s war against the forces which are misusing the systems will continue. Sunday’s developments have thrown all the TDP activists’ families into sorrow and the party will soon recover from this, he added.