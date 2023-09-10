TDP calls for State-wide bandh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a State-wide bandh for Monday in protest against the illegal arrest of the party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who has 40-year-long political career and the brutal attacks on the TDP activists in various parts of the State.

The president of the State unit of TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, in a press note released to the media here called upon the people, people’s unions and all those democratic forces to actively take part in the programme called to uphold the democratic values.