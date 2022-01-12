Are Velama leaders moving away from Bandi Sanjay?

Why are key Velama leaders in the BJP slowly but surely becoming inactive? Why are they not visiting the party office even when VVIPs land in the state office? The insiders are now said to be making discreet enquiries about why they have become so inactive suddenly.

At a time when the BJP is going ballistic against KCR and his government in Telangana, the leaders from one particular caste are suddenly missing from action. Even when party state chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested, these leaders remained silent. This is now raising quite a few eyebrows.

BJP’s former incharge and currently Madhya Pradesh affairs incharge Muralidhar Rao did not visit the state party office even on a day when Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan viited. Similarly, a full-timer of the organisation in ABVP and the BJP for several decades and Khadi Village Industries South India incharge Perala Sekhar Rao too has not been visiting the party office. It is an open secret tht all is not well between Perala and Bandi Sanjay.

Party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao, who too is a Velama, has not issued even a single statement on Bandi Sanjay’s arrest. He has stopped visiting the state office of the party for quite some time. Similarly, another senior hand and former MLA Sankineni Venkateswara Rao too is keeping away from the party leadership and has not been visiting the BJP state office.

Why are these leaders, all from one caste, keeping away from the state office? What’s cooking? Let’s wait and see how things unfold.