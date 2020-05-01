Army fly past, to shower flowers on covid-19 hospitals

As an expression of gratitude to the frontline corona warriors, especailly doctors, nurses and paramedics, the Indian Army will conduct a fly past across the nation on May 3 and shower flowers and petals on the hospital buildings from the sky.

Further, the Indian army will also lay wreathe at the police memorials on May 3 to honour the police personnel who died in the fight against covid-19. The army will also display formations at the sea. This was announced by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at a press briefing.

Talking to the media, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “Our nation has shown resilience to overcome such crisis. The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid hospitals in almost every district of our country. The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of our police forces: There are some special activities that nation will get to witness. Air Force to conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum & another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It’ll include both transport & fighter aircraft.On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys & media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times,” Rawat said.