The recent arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh has stirred a whirlwind of reactions, with political figures and celebrities expressing their views on this development.

Purandhareshwari Comments:

AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeshwari took to Twitter to voice her condemnation of the arrest, stating, “Today, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. It is not reasonable to arrest Chandrababu Naidu without giving proper notice, without naming him in the FIR, without taking an explanation, without following the procedure. BJP condemns this.”

Bala Krishna comments:

Renowned actor and TDP MLA from Hindupuram, Nandamuri Balakrishna criticized the current Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, for what he perceived as a preoccupation with attacking opposition leaders rather than prioritizing public welfare and the state’s development. Balakrishna went on to suggest that Naidu’s arrest might be an attempt to emulate the 16 months Jagan spent in jail. Balakrishna also pointed to legal matters surrounding a design tech company’s frozen accounts in the skill development case, highlighting questions raised by the high court. He questioned the rationale behind Naidu’s arrest without filing an FIR and implied that it was politically motivated.

Lokesh Response:

Naidu’s son, Lokesh, vehemently reacted to his father’s arrest, accusing Chief Minister Jagan of being a “psycho” freely roaming in London while targeting Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh criticized the absence of Naidu’s name in the FIR and asserted that the arrest was without valid cause. He ended his statement by suggesting that no amount of effort could tarnish Naidu’s reputation with corruption allegations. He also added that psychos like Jagan are freely roaming in foreign countries while good leaders like CBN are sent to prison.

Raghavendra Rao:

Renowned director K Raghavendra Rao strongly criticized the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, denouncing it as a mockery of democracy. His remarks reflect the widespread concern over the circumstances surrounding Naidu’s detention.

CPI Narayana:

CPI leader Narayana was equally vocal in his disapproval, asserting that the Jagan government appeared to operate with only two strategies: reverse tendering and vindictive politics. Narayana further commented on the government’s perceived irresponsibility in handling Naidu’s arrest, echoing the sentiments of many who question the motives behind the move.

Communist leader Rama Krishna:

Adding to the chorus of criticism, communist leader Rama Krishna predicted that this arrest could have negative consequences for Jagan and his government. These sentiments highlight the growing apprehension and opposition surrounding the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, suggesting that it may have far-reaching implications in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

These responses underscore the highly charged political atmosphere surrounding Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, setting the stage for potential confrontations and debates in the days to come.