Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

In a late-night operation, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh. The arrest, conducted during the early hours of Saturday, took place at Naidu’s camp, where police teams awaited his exit from his caravan.

This sudden arrest has sparked a strong reaction from Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. He condemned the arrest, questioning the lack of basic evidence presented during the operation. Pawan Kalyan also pointed to past actions taken against Janasena in Visakhapatnam, expressing concern over leaders being unjustly implicated in criminal cases and subsequently confined to prisons.

Pawan Kalyan criticized the government’s attitude, asserting that Chandrababu Naidu, a seasoned political figure with a history of governance, deserves fair treatment. He highlighted the government’s use of police force in matters related to peace and security, suggesting a concerning trend. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan raised a poignant question regarding the potential house arrest of those who protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s detention. He emphasized the apparent disparity, where individuals involved in unlawful activities can leave the country, taking potshots at Jagan, while peaceful protests in support of a political leader result in arrests.

Pawan Kalyan’s strong words underscore Pawan’s support for the TDP chief. The incident has ignited discussions about the state’s political climate and the treatment of opposition leaders.