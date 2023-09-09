Tentative Release Date of Indian 2

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s long-delayed project Indian 2 is nearing completion and the release date of the film is yet to be announced. With a huge amount of VFX work involved, Shankar and his team are not in a hurry. For the amount of money spent, the team of Indian 2 is in plans to release the film in a grand manner. As per the buzz, Indian 2 will release on August 14th, 2024 during the Independence Day weekend. An official announcement will be made soon.

The shoot of Indian 2 is almost done. There are speculations that Indian 2 will have a sequel but it is not true. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in this mega-budget entertainer and Lyca Productions are the producers. Shankar is also occupied with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film too will release next year.