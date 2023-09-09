Tentative Release Date of Indian 2

By
Telugu360
-
1

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s long-delayed project Indian 2 is nearing completion and the release date of the film is yet to be announced. With a huge amount of VFX work involved, Shankar and his team are not in a hurry. For the amount of money spent, the team of Indian 2 is in plans to release the film in a grand manner. As per the buzz, Indian 2 will release on August 14th, 2024 during the Independence Day weekend. An official announcement will be made soon.

The shoot of Indian 2 is almost done. There are speculations that Indian 2 will have a sequel but it is not true. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in this mega-budget entertainer and Lyca Productions are the producers. Shankar is also occupied with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film too will release next year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here