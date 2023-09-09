Srinu Vaitla aims a Strong Comeback

Veteran director Srinu Vaitla delivered a series of flops and he has been struggling to make his comeback. He announced the sequel of Dhee but it got shelved. After working on a new script, Srinu Vaitla’s new film got launched today in a grand manner in Hyderabad. Manly Star Gopichand will play the lead role in this comic entertainer.

Srinu Vaitla and Gopi Mohan worked on the script for a long time. The shoot starts in Europe this month. RX 100 game Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music. Chitralayam Studio is venturing into film production with this entertainer. Viswam is the title considered.