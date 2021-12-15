Aryan Khan gets a huge relief in Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case and was drilled for days. He was sent to the custody and was granted bail after weeks. The Narcotics Control Bureau wanted the youngster to appear before the office every Friday. Aryan Khan challenged this in the Bombay High Court and the youngster received a huge relief. The court asked Aryan Khan to appear before the officials in New Delhi during the investigation whenever he is called.

Aryan Khan argued that his case was moved to a Special Investigation Team in Delhi and his visit to Mumbai office makes no sense. The court announced its decision and Aryan got a relief finally. He was arrested on October 2nd from a Mumbai-based cruise that is on its way to Goa. The preliminary investigation revealed that Aryan Khan was a consumer of drugs though the officials could not recover any banned drugs from Aryan Khan. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28th. The NCB officials produced the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan as proof.