Asian Bags Suriya’s ET Telugu Rights

After back to back good films, Suriya is coming back to theaters with ET releasing on March 10th simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Asian Multiplexes Private Limited has bagged the Telugu rights of the film for a fancy price.

A grand release with massive promotions are planned. Suriya himself is dubbing for the movie in Telugu. A picture of Suriya dubbing for the Telugu version is going viral on social media.

Directed by Pandiraj, ET is being bankrolled by the Prestigious Sun Pictures Banner. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead. Rathanvelu cranks the camera while D. Imman takes care of the music.