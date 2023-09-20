Athidhi- A Gripping Thriller is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Putting up a unique twist to Karma, this new horror series on Disney+Hotstar shows us that karma can punish us with not just the help of God but the devil too.

Athidhi constitutes a unique horror tale that revolves around the life of Ravi Varma, 4 others who enter a mansion with various intentions. Things change when they are confronted by a ghost. Everyone becomes a suspect and everyone is a victim. Who is Ravi Varma? What is his story and what is the story that haunts the village and the mansion?

Thrilling at every step, the show has already garnered positive reviews from the audience and experts alike. Tollywood’s renowned actor, who had done many characters as hero, comedian, and character artist, Venu Thottempudi is the protagonist in the series. Actress Avantika Mishra has bore the role of Samantha, Venkatesh Kakumanu as Savari, and Prakash as Ravi Varma.

The series is written and directed by Y G Bharat, who had earned his fame with many movies and big banners. With such versatile actors and talented technicians, Athidhi is quickly becoming one of the most thrilling series and a must watch in the horror genre. It is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Watch it soon.

