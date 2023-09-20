Nag kick-starts Naa Saami Ranga

King Nagarjuna announced his 99th film and it is titled Naa Saami Ranga. Choreographer Vijay Binni is making his directorial debut with this mass entertainer. The shoot of the film started today in Hyderabad in a special set. The first look teaser gained a positive response and the team announced that Naa Saami Ranga will release for Sankranthi 2024. Ashika Ranganath is the heroine and Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun will be seen in other prominent roles.

Naa Saami Ranga is the remake of Malayalam film Porinju Mariyam Jose. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and the music sittings of the film got wrapped up recently. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing Naa Saami Ranga.