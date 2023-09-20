Allu Arjun going to Madame Tussauds

Icon Star Allu Arjun won a national award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise and he is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule which is aimed for August 2024 release. Allu Arjun will soon have his wax statue in the prestigious Madame Tussauds, London. Allu Arjun is the third South Indian actor after Prabhas and Mahesh Babu to get a wax idol in the Madame Tussauds.

The wax idols of several Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and others were placed in Madame Tussauds. There are reports that Allu Arjun will inaugurate his wax idol soon. The actor will soon work with Sandeep Vanga and Trivikram in his upcoming films.