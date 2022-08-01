Audience will flock into Theatres if we make a great film: Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyanram is excited to make his comeback with Bimbisara. The big-budget film will be released in theatres on August 5th. The audience has responded positively to the trailer and songs that have already been released. The hype gone to the next level with NTR mighty words at Bimbisara pre release event.

Now, Kalyan Ram is aggressively promoting the film across Telugu states. Recently, the Bimbisara team went to Tirumala Tirupathi to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swami, and the makers held a press meet there. At the media briefing, Kalyan Ram revealed many intriguing details about the film.

Recently, audiences have stopped visiting theatres for a variety of reasons, including the rise of OTT, increased ticket prices, and a variety of others. When asked the same question by the press, Kalyan Ram responded: “If we show a good film with good content, people would flock to the theatres and bless us. We believe we made a great film Bimbisara.”

Kalyan Ram is confident about the project, and it evident in his words in interviews, events, and press conferences.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer of the flick and Tammi Raju is the editor. M. M. Keeravani has scored the background music for the venture. Chirrantan Bhatt scored the music.

Backed by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain in key roles.