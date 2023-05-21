Avinash Reddy writes to CBI, seeks 10 days time

Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy on Sunday wrote to the CBI seeking 10 days time for him to attend their questioning. He cited the health grounds of his mother, who is currently in the hospital.

This was the third request from Avinash Reddy to the CBI seeking more time. He is now a suspect in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder and the CBI had been questioning him in the case. However, the CBI is yet to respond to this letter.

He was scheduled to attend the CBI questioning in its Koti office in Hyderabad early this week but was deferred once on the grounds that the notice was given in a short time. The second time, he skipped the questioning stating that his mother fell sick, and he had to take her to the hospital.

The CBI had already levelled charges of conspiracy against Avinash Reddy on political grounds. The CBI alleged that Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy did not like Vivekananda Reddy intervening in the party issues and raising objections for Avinash Reddy’s candidature for the Kadapa MP seat in 2019.

The CBI alleged that Vivekananda Reddy wanted to contest the election or wanted either Vijayamma or Sharmila to contest and not Avinash Reddy. This argument of Vivekananda Reddy went against the interests of Avinash Reddy, who along with his father Bhaskara Reddy, hatched the plan to eliminate the former minister.

The CBI also produced documental evidence drawn from the google network to prove that the accused Anil Yadav was with Avinash Reddy on the day Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. Anil Yadav is one of the accused in the case.