TDP govt will encourage mining without political interference, says Lokesh

The coming TDP government will certainly encourage mining without any political interference and justice will be done to those who are now affected with mining business, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Sunday.

Observing that the ruling YSRCP is ensuring that no other mining company except those owned by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, should survive in the State, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP forms the next government ‘cost of doing business’ and an atmosphere will be created wherein the businessmen need not invest much in their trades.

“Also, I am assuring you all that once the TDP is back in power all the mines that the YSRCP leaders have grabbed from innocent persons will be handed over back to the original owners,” Lokesh told those who are into mining business and the mining workers in an interaction with them at the Amudalametta campsite of Banaganapalli Assembly segment in Nandyal district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra.

‘”Just wait for one year and the TDP is going to come back to power. We will certainly come to the rescue of those who are into mining and the mining workers,” Lokesh observed. Maintaining that he is aware of all the problems being faced by the mining businessmen and the workers, the TDP general secretary said that because of the faulty policies adopted by the Jagan Government several mining workers lost employment.

“I am promising you all that once the TDP forms the coming government all the irrelevant GOs will be repealed and the old mining policy will be introduced again,” he said.

Farmers from Soudaraginne village met Lokesh and complained that they are not getting any subsidies and that the prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up due to which they are finding agriculture a hard task.