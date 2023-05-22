Jagan uttering blatant lies on housing for poor, says Pattabhi

The housing for the poor scheme is only confined for publicity and in implementation it is at the rock-bottom level, observed TDP official spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Sunday.

Over 75 per cent of houses are still at the foundation stage and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is however, giving a lot of publicity through ‘Nava Ratnalu-Houses for the Poor’ by organising public meetings and through newsper advertisements, Kommareddy Pattabhiram told media persons at the partty headquarters here. “At the ground-level the implementation is almost zero,” he remarked.

The housing units launched by Jagan under the Pradhan Mantri Grameena Avas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Urban Avas Yojana schemes are still at the foundation level, the TDP spokesman said.

Pointing out that Jagan has promised to build 30 lakh housing units for the poor in five years, Pattabhi said that of the 18,63,603 housing units for which foundation has been laid, there is no progress for 75 per cent of these units.

“Are you not ashamed to complete a mere 459 housing units in four years in rural areas though foundation has been laid for 1,79,060 units,” Pattabhi asked. In the urban areas too, Jagan has announced 16,84,543 housing units of which for 7,58,169 units not even foundation has been laid while 3,42,854 housing units are still in foundation stage, he added.

In both urban and rural areas together for 9,06,221 houses not even foundation has been laid till now while 3,62,735 houses are still in foundation stage, the TDP official spokesman narrated.

“What Jagan is claiming that he has spent over Rs 10,000 cr in the last financial year alone for housing is a blatant lie,” Pattabhi remarked.

As per the Government records the State Government has, in the past four years, spent a mere Rs 11,895 cr for housing, Pattabhi pointed out and asked is it not cheating the poor by stating that Rs 10,000 cr has been spent in the last fiscal and Rs 15,000 cr will be spent in the coming financial year for housing.

The fact is that of the total amount spent by the State Government for housing, 90 per cent of funds (Rs 10,693 cr) has been released by the Centre, the TDP leader said. Jagan has till spent only Rs 1960 cr on housing as the State Government share, Kommareddy Pattabhiram added.