TDP to release draft manifesto on this Dasara

The opposition TDP is gearing up to release the draft manifesto of the party for the 2024 general election on Dasara day this year. The party would hold discussion on the draft manifesto across the state and finally release the manifesto before the elections.

This was disclosed by party AP unit president K Atchennaidu at Guntur on Sunday. He participated in the BCs conference, where the leaders discussed the BC welfare that the TDP had done during its term and the injustice done to them by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

BC leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Kollu Ravindra and others were present at the meeting.

Atchennaidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had created 56 corporations for the BCs but had not given a single rupee for them. He said that the TDP was the first political party to give due representation to the BCs. While NTR had provided 27 per cent reservations for the BCs in the local bodies, his successor Chandrababu Naidu had increased it to 34 per cent, Atchennaidu said.

The AP TDP chief emphasised the need to take up the BC population census and wanted the leaders to mount pressure on the Central government. He wanted every BC leader to raise voice for the BC census and due recognition to the BCs in the country, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu appealed to the BCs in the state to join hands to fight for their rights. He wanted unity among the BCs to get justice done. He emphasised the need to give reservations to the BCs in the Assembly and Parliament on par with the local bodies.